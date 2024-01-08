CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Trims Stock Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT cut its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,940 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the period. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $51.59. 64,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,346. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.53.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 253.69%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

