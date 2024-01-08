CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Conning Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Conning Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,004 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.4% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $37,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 11.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.4% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 97,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,288,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,908,189. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.