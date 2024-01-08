CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,717,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,133,018. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $93.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

