CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVS. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $81.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leibman Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 19,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 35,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

