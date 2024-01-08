Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CYTK. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. B. Riley started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYTK

Cytokinetics Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $93.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 0.73. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $95.61.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $1,363,672.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,783,711.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $402,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $14,200,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,783,711.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,897. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.