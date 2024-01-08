Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.89.

DADA has been the subject of a number of research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 6.9% in the third quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 12,281,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,653,000 after purchasing an additional 788,425 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,489,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 75,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,612,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 29,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,792,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 876,800 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 27,238,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,189. The company has a market cap of $448.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $396.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.09 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

