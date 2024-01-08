Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s Largest Position

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 3.5% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $233.94. 1,824,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,620. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62. The company has a market capitalization of $172.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

