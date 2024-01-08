Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.75. 749,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,108. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.61. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $171.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

