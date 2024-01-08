Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.55

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 2948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Davide Campari-Milano



Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

