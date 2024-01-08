DecisionPoint Financial LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $9,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 385,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,315 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 311,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,364,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

DFAS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.03. 72,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.50. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $60.70.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

