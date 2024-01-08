DecisionPoint Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC reduced its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.2% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,190.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.62. 28,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,379. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $732.89 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

