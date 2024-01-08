DecisionPoint Financial LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $330,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS PTMC traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $32.01. The company had a trading volume of 13,236 shares. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

