DecisionPoint Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.31. 222,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,283. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.37 and a 200 day moving average of $196.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $216.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

