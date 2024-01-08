Deepwater Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,131 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the quarter. Five Below accounts for about 5.1% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Five Below worth $11,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 7.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Five Below by 11.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,525,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.89.

Five Below Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $8.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,301. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

