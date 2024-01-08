Deepwater Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 590.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,748 shares during the period. Eventbrite comprises approximately 2.3% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Eventbrite worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,747,000 after acquiring an additional 781,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after purchasing an additional 110,587 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 76.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,780,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,557,000 after buying an additional 1,203,077 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Eventbrite by 33.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,331,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after buying an additional 580,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,643,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after buying an additional 29,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.06. 650,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,892. The company has a market cap of $811.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BWS Financial started coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

