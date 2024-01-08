Deepwater Asset Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.7% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,070,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 368.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.09. 5,543,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,687,708. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $158.60.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

