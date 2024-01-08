Deepwater Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares during the period. Progyny comprises 4.9% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Progyny by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGNY. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In related news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 12,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $452,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,009.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 12,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $452,545.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,009.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $39,894.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,115.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,107 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,936 in the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Price Performance

PGNY traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.98. 540,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,694. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

