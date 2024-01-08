Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Lowered to “Hold” at Melius

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Melius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $4.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $391.75. 203,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,850. The company has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.50. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

