Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $393.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.60 and a 200 day moving average of $395.50.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.