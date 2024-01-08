dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Given a C$8.50 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Scotiabank set a C$8.50 target price on dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DNTL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on dentalcorp from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.50 price objective on dentalcorp in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.00.

Shares of TSE:DNTL opened at C$7.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.39. dentalcorp has a 52-week low of C$5.27 and a 52-week high of C$10.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

