Desjardins Boosts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$208.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$182.00 to C$208.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TFII. National Bankshares raised their target price on TFI International from C$178.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TFI International from C$155.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$168.78.

Get TFI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TFI International

TFI International Trading Up 1.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

TFII traded up C$2.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$178.46. 54,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,612. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$161.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$165.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$137.36 and a 52 week high of C$188.44.

In other news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$868,996.00. 5.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.