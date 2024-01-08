Deutsche EuroShop AG Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:DHRPY)

Deutsche EuroShop AG (OTCMKTS:DHRPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0124 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th.
Deutsche EuroShop Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DHRPY opened at $5.40 on Monday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40.
About Deutsche EuroShop
