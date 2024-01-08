Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Shares Purchased by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $25.51 on Monday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $27.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

