Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) is DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

DecisionPoint Financial LLC cut its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,157 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC owned about 0.46% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $16,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.41. 187,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,548. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

