Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Position Increased by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,817 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.9% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 529,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,342. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

