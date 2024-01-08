Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,961 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.27% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 114,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 29,698 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after buying an additional 58,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,066,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after buying an additional 19,912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $28.29. 63,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,061. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $28.78.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

