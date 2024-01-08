Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Stock Position Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,711 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.80% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $10,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 488.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DIHP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,707 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

