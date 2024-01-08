Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,520,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,065 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 2.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $38,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,404,000 after acquiring an additional 823,922 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,941. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

