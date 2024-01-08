Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Alpha Financial Advisors LLC

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.16. 94,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,289. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

