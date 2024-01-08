Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Stake Boosted by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFLV. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,781,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,666,000.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.