Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.73 and last traded at $27.60. Approximately 20,761,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 61,070,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 102.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 800.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,009 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $9,657,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $4,561,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 160,743.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 321,487 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

