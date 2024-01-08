Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Down 4.2%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.35 and last traded at $21.39. Approximately 15,761,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 23,466,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 5.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 718.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $408,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 35.7% during the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 430.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 96,596 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.