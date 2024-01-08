Dividend Assets Capital LLC Acquires 14,754 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 1.7% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,739,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,409,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684,896 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,926,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,009,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,756 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,431,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $979,927,000 after purchasing an additional 533,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $960,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of CNQ traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.95. 424,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,747. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

