Dividend Assets Capital LLC Acquires 22,360 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,360 shares during the quarter. SAP accounts for 1.7% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SAP by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after acquiring an additional 238,039 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,325,000 after purchasing an additional 52,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SAP by 29.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,311,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,924,000 after buying an additional 297,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 1.5 %

SAP stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.15. 104,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $110.70 and a twelve month high of $160.35. The company has a market cap of $176.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.16 and a 200-day moving average of $140.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.