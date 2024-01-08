Dividend Assets Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 55,359 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.71. The company had a trading volume of 613,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

