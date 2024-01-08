Dividend Assets Capital LLC Buys 2,718 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.4% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 5,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in Amgen by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 17.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 683,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,799,000 after acquiring an additional 101,754 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $303.85. The stock had a trading volume of 371,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,745. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.42. The stock has a market cap of $162.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $305.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

