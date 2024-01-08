Dividend Assets Capital LLC Buys 97,313 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 88.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,313 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 3.9% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $18,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,806 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.46. The stock had a trading volume of 524,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $473.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $108.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.36.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

