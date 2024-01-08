Dividend Assets Capital LLC Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.6% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.07. The company had a trading volume of 175,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,076. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

