Dividend Assets Capital LLC Cuts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $457.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $455.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.88. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $478.60.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,338 shares of company stock worth $9,175,193. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

