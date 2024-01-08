Dividend Assets Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth approximately $9,764,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sunoco by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 124,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,959,000 after purchasing an additional 80,430 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Trading Down 0.4 %

Sunoco stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.44. The company had a trading volume of 34,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,006. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $63.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 2.38%. Sunoco’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SUN shares. StockNews.com cut Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sunoco

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $416,662.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Sunoco

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.