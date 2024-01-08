Dividend Assets Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 2.0% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.94. 596,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,294,140. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.