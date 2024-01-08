Dividend Assets Capital LLC Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $92.23. The company had a trading volume of 539,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,691. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $94.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

