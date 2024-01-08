Dividend Assets Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 1.3% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.06. 219,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,613. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.39. The company has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

