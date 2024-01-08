Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of USA Compression Partners worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 150,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $3,859,369.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,931,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $193,038.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,729.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 150,170 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $3,859,369.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,931,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,069,880 shares of company stock worth $50,542,481 over the last quarter.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

USA Compression Partners stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,142. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.37 million. On average, analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on USAC. StockNews.com raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

