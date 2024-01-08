Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $15.31 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 3.2% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $15,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 869,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,527. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

