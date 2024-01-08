Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 28.5% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 44.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CASY traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $284.21. 23,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,469. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $287.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.31.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.22.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

