Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $6.33 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,185 shares during the period. Hormel Foods comprises about 1.3% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,221 shares of company stock worth $1,047,290. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.93. 290,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,374. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.34%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

