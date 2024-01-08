Dividend Assets Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,157,000 after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,222,000 after acquiring an additional 43,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.3 %

SNA traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $280.19. 12,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,430. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.68 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.38.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

