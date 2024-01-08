Dividend Assets Capital LLC Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.2% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.92.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $3.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.57. The company had a trading volume of 283,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,209. The company has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.30 and its 200 day moving average is $214.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

