Dividend Assets Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.3% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LMT traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $454.89. The stock had a trading volume of 87,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,530. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $449.08 and its 200 day moving average is $444.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

